Nuisance caller Wendy Bradbury jailed after breaching court order telling her to stop

Yarmouth Magistrates court. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: For: EDP /EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434 Archant © 2009

A man and a woman have been jailed for breaching their Community Behaviour Orders in the Great Yarmouth area.

Wendy Bradbury, aged 54 and of no fixed abode but from Gorleston, was issued a five-year CBO in January last year after continually making nuisance calls to the police and ambulance service.

Bradbury was sentenced to eight weeks in prison at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Monday (January 9) after breaking the terms of the order which stated she was prohibited from contacting Norfolk Constabulary or the Ambulance Service, directly or indirectly, unless it was a genuine emergency.

Donnie Harper, aged 42 and of Havelock Road in Great Yarmouth, was issued a CBO in August after being involved in a number of alcohol related incidents between January and July last year.

Harper was sentenced to four weeks in prison at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Monday for breaking the terms of the order and theft.

Sergeant Julie Johnson from Norfolk Police said: “We will take positive action against those who continually commit offences, waste police resources and cause a nuisance to local communities.”

The Criminal Behaviour Order replaced the Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO).