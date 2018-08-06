Search

‘We will get back our five stars’ – Bar promises comeback after zero food hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 15:18 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:48 09 September 2018

Number 1 Bar and Kitchen in Gorleston. Photo: Google.

A bar has promised to make a quick comeback after being hit with zero food hygiene rating.

Number 1 Bar and Kitchen, in Pier Walk, Gorleston, was handed the rating by Great Yarmouth Borough Council following an inspection in May.

A food safety officer informed the bar that major improvement was necessary in its management of food safety, condition of facilities and hygienic food handling.

Since the rating the business has decided to close its restaurant area to concentrate on simpler bar food.

Manager Karen Lear admitted the rating was “probably a contributing factor” behind the decision and added: “It was time to move on”.

She said: “We were a restaurant and a bar but the restaurant area is now a lounge and pool room.

“It’s bar meals now rather than a huge menu.”

Ms Lear said the low rating was “a hiccup” and explained everything had now been corrected.

She said: “We have addressed everything on the list and everything is up to A1 standards.

“Everything has been put right and we are waiting on the inspector to come back – we will get back our five stars.”

