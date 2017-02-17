Search

Advanced search

O2 customers without mobile signal for nearly a week while mast upgrade is underway

17 February, 2017 - 15:40
Caister Water Tower which is nearly 80 years old. Picture: James Bass

Caister Water Tower which is nearly 80 years old. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A Norfolk village has been without mobile signal for nearly a week.

3 Comments

Customers using the O2 mobile phone network in Caister, near Great Yarmouth, have been unable to make calls, send or receive texts or surf the internet during the outage.

A spokesman for O2 said: “We’ve been carrying out some essential upgrade and maintenance works to masts that cover the Caister area. We apologise if this caused any inconvenience.

“This work is now complete and means our customers will have a greater experience when using our services such as mobile data on our 4G network.”

MORE: The problems holding back improvements to Norfolk’s mobile phone coverage

4G stands for fourth-generation mobile technology; it is the fourth version of smartphone technology. 2G technology was suitable for making calls and sending text messages, while 3G made it possible to access the internet more effectively through a smartphone.

It should make it much quicker to surf the web and provide the kind of broadband speeds required for video streaming, using mapping services and social networking.

3 comments

  • I think it was more likely to have been deliberately switch off due to £50millons worth of Cocaine being washed up. That way anyone scouring the beach for a kilo or two of Charlie would not have the opportunity to get in touch with other scallies.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Gareth Lewis

    Friday, February 17, 2017

  • This is news?! Huge parts of Norfolk never have a phone signal! Nice little piece of advertising for 02 methinks.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    xpression

    Friday, February 17, 2017

  • Be nice to get O2 2G signal in our village

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    manbythesea

    Friday, February 17, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Teenagers in Great Yarmouth and Waveney some of the least likely to apply for university

Yesterday, 15:16 Lauren Cope
Graduation caps thrown in the air. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teenagers in the region are some of the least likely in the country to apply for a place at university.

Public have their say on plans to boost area near train station

Yesterday, 14:48 George Ryan
North Quay view towards bridge. Picture: courtesy of Norfolk County Council

Members of the public have been having their say on plans to give the area around Great Yarmouth station a £2m makeover.

Person cut free from car after it overturns on roundabout

Yesterday, 16:48 George Ryan

A person had to be cut free from a car after it overturned on a roundabout.

Tragic Titanic was carrying Yarmouth cargo

Yesterday, 15:59 Peggotty
Firemen at work on Grout's mill in Great Yarmouth after wartime bombing in 1941. Its wartime output included parachute silk, but decades earlier it made black silk mourning crepe, one consignment lost in the sunken Titanic's cargo. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY

The enormity of the Titanic legend guarantees that it will never die. People all over the world remain fascinated by the epic saga of the huge liner striking an Atlantic iceberg and sinking on her maiden voyage in 1912, resulting in the deaths of 1,513 of her 2,224 crew and passengers.

Most Read

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

Mon, 17:20 Jessica Long
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Read more
England Ambulance Service

Man dies despite attempts to save life

Mon, 11:12 George Ryan
Library image of an East of England Ambulance Service vehicle. Picture Simon Finlay

A man has died despite attempts by ambulance crews and firefighters to save his life.

Read more

Reports of more drugs washing up on beaches

Mon, 10:14 George Ryan
Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Reports of more drugs washing up on the Norfolk coast are being investigated by police.

Read more
National Crime Agency

Fritton Lake’s park and adventure playground closed to day visitors

Thu, 15:41 Louisa Baldwin
Fritton Lake. Picture: Matt Keal

Fritton Lake’s park and adventure playground has closed to day visitors as part of plans to ‘steer the resort in a new direction.’

Read more
Facebook

Landlords refuse to take on benefits claimants

Wed, 09:21 George Ryan
PA Archive/Press Association Images

Landlords are refusing to take on tenants who are in the process of claiming for benefits.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter