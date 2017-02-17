O2 customers without mobile signal for nearly a week while mast upgrade is underway

A Norfolk village has been without mobile signal for nearly a week.

Customers using the O2 mobile phone network in Caister, near Great Yarmouth, have been unable to make calls, send or receive texts or surf the internet during the outage.

A spokesman for O2 said: “We’ve been carrying out some essential upgrade and maintenance works to masts that cover the Caister area. We apologise if this caused any inconvenience.

“This work is now complete and means our customers will have a greater experience when using our services such as mobile data on our 4G network.”

4G stands for fourth-generation mobile technology; it is the fourth version of smartphone technology. 2G technology was suitable for making calls and sending text messages, while 3G made it possible to access the internet more effectively through a smartphone.

It should make it much quicker to surf the web and provide the kind of broadband speeds required for video streaming, using mapping services and social networking.