Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Officers at Norfolk Trading Standards issued the warning about “convincing” looking emails stating the recipient has made an order for a high-value item from the online retailer.

Examples have included expensive vintage chandeliers, Bose stereos, iPhones and luxury watches.

The email, which comes from a spoofed email address of “service@amazon.co.uk” states that if the recipient has not “authorised the transaction” they can click on a “help centre” link for a full refund.

Trading Standards officers said the emails are not from Amazon.

They warned anyone following the link will be taken to a fake version of the Amazon website, which will attempt to gather personal and financial details.