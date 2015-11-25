Search

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

09:57 09 January 2017

File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Officers at Norfolk Trading Standards issued the warning about “convincing” looking emails stating the recipient has made an order for a high-value item from the online retailer.

Examples have included expensive vintage chandeliers, Bose stereos, iPhones and luxury watches.

The email, which comes from a spoofed email address of “service@amazon.co.uk” states that if the recipient has not “authorised the transaction” they can click on a “help centre” link for a full refund.

Trading Standards officers said the emails are not from Amazon.

They warned anyone following the link will be taken to a fake version of the Amazon website, which will attempt to gather personal and financial details.

