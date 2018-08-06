Online shopping service to launch for Great Yarmouth market

Are you a lover of online shopping? Or simply too busy to visit Great Yarmouth’s historic market?

From next Wednesday onwards people will be able to shop Yarmouth’s market stalls via the ShopAppy website.

The ‘click and collect’ service will allow customers to browse and choose products from a variety of stalls and pay for them in one transaction. People can then arrange a convenient time and location to collect them.

The collection can be made either directly from the market stall or The Market Tavern pub.

Shoppers can order up to two weeks in advance or up to 12pm on the same day.

Anyone using the service and making a collection next Wednesday will be entered into a draw to win back the cost of their shopping.

Jonathan Newman of the Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, which is running the pilot as a Go Trade project partner, said: “Developing a click and collect service for markets is a key part of the Go Trade initiative and the existing ShopAppy platform has allowed us to pilot the service in Great Yarmouth sooner than we would otherwise have been able to.

“Experience in other towns has shown that the traders benefit not just from additional sales but from extra footfall as potential customers can explore online the wide range of goods that the market has to offer before coming to town.”

The new service is being launched on Wednesday with a special event in the market place. It is part of the EU-funded Go trade initiative aiming to revitalise nine markets across England and France.

The event will run from 9.30am until 12.30pm with free face painting, a treasure trail and giveaways for people signing up to the ShopAppy website.

Council leader for Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Graham Plant, said: “This exciting cross-channel project supports the council’s wider work, through the Town Centre Initiative. It is designed to enhance the town centre as a destination where more people choose to live, work, invest and spend their leisure time and money.

Founder of ShopAppy, Jackie Mulligan is “delighted” to see the service launching in Yarmouth and believes it is a “perfect fit” for the town’s market.