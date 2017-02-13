Open mic night at Gorleston pub boosts hospital’s cardiac service

Beverley and Tony Graham (centre) with Paula Baker (far left), Alison Windsor-Waite (second left) and Emma Gainsborough (right) from the Cardiac Nurse Service. Picture:James Paget University Hospital Archant

A charitable couple have donated more than £250 to the James Paget University Hospital’s Cardiac Fund, thanks to a successful fundraising open mic night.

Beverley and Tony Graham have both received care from the cardiac nurse service at the Gorleston hospital and wanted to give something back to show their appreciation.

They organised the open mic music event at the Albion pub, in Gorleston, during the festive period.

It proved such a success in showing off local talent that Mr Graham has said that they would definitely host another.

Mrs Graham said having the support of the cardiac nurse service had been a “god send” in their time of need.

Paula Baker, cardiac nurse specialist, said the money from the open mic pub event would provide better opportunities for future patients.

The money has been put into the Cardiac Fund, to be utilised throughout the department.