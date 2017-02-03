Search

Advanced search

OPINION: It would seem ridiculous to previous generations that anyone should complain at only being able to buy three iceberg lettuces in the middle of winter

03 February, 2017 - 12:33
Lettuce has become the latest staple to fall victim to the European vegetable shortage

Lettuce has become the latest staple to fall victim to the European vegetable shortage "crisis" (Picture: PA)

The notion that the availability of our food is at the mercy of the weather shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

6 Comments
Empty iceberg lettuce shelves at a Tesco store (Picture: PA)Empty iceberg lettuce shelves at a Tesco store (Picture: PA)

For generations, shoppers were perfectly happy to buy fruit and veg during their domestic growing season – unless they were hardy enough to be preserved and stored.

But when a shortage of courgettes and iceberg lettuces is regarded as a “crisis”, it proves just how demanding we have become as consumers, and how reliant our diets now are on global trade.

The fact that we cannot grow leafy salads in this country between December and March is no longer tolerated as an excuse for empty shelves, so supermarkets and wholesalers have built links with suppliers in warmer climes to fill the gap in the UK’s growing season.

Of course, those crops are still vulnerable to the snow and frosts which have destroyed Spanish lettuces, prompting rationing, price hikes and panic-buying until an alternate source can be found.

It would seem ridiculous to previous generations that anyone should complain at only being able to buy three iceberg lettuces at a time in the middle of winter.

But perhaps this should serve as a reminder that food is now a global commodity, and however comfortable we have become with the ability to buy our favourite foods all year round, the security of supply will always be vulnerable to changes in markets and the weather – all of which brings the importance of our post-Brexit trade negotiations with Europe and the rest of the world into sharp focus.

Related articles

Keywords: United Kingdom Europe

6 comments

  • Think you've got problems because of a bit of bad weather? Wait until you're out of the EU and your food producers capitalise on higher prices in Europe because of the UK pound slumping and European food producers stay clear of the UK because the profit from dealing with the UK is far too low. It is going to happen.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    koenig

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • I'm in Portugal at the moment and I can assure you that there is absolutely no shortage of lettuces, or any other fruit or veg, down here. But then the Portuguese, and no doubt the Spanish too, are quite happy to buy fruit & veg that might have blemishes on them and that are not all exactly the same shape, colour or size. It's only the UK retailers who demand that all fruit & veg must be 100% perfect and of a standard size. Most of the produce sold here, which is perfectly good, fresh & delicious, wouldn't even make it to a UK supermarket shelf. Not only that, it's a lot cheaper here too because while UK consumers are paying through the nose for "perfection", the locals here get perfectly good produce at less than half the price of the UK.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mylen1um

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • This is just the tip of the iceberg. Why can't you have more than 3, cos them's the rules. Lettuce hope this gets better soon. I think I will leaf it there. Lol :o)

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Adrian in Derby

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • I was thinking of checking out the local "black market" see if i can find one or two.. Hard times got to make a profit when you can..!!! I just hope nobody gets killed fighting over them really...... :-)

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Sowle

    Friday, February 3, 2017

  • I really do not bother with salad meals in winter.. As there are plenty of alternative meals to make or buy .. As FlintChalk says season food is gone and those that did live by it years ago are used to no salad lettuce during the year... It is pretty obvious that having everything you want available everyday cannot be available 100% everyday... If weather trends are changing then just expect more shortages to happen more often...if you cannot do without winter lettuce or salad then be prepared to pay higher prices for what there is ... Just deal with it and adapt... Or pay more... Simple.. Or grow it yourself... Times are changing with the world weather and to feed the increasing billions of people will often be subject to more weather problems in the future ... That is Basic logic really... The world is changing is so many ways... And changing faster... Affecting so many things... UK Electricity prices going up is our next problem coming.. To worry about...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Friday, February 3, 2017

  • IMO it is slightly ridiculous that we are transporting iceberg lettuce and broccoli to eat out of season when bleating about climate change and emissions etc. Eat January Kings and Savoys, sprouts and sprouting broccoli and British root vegetables and make salads of white and red cabbage if you must. We have lost all seasonality on our tables and unless in the case of oranges and bananas there is a definite health benefit there isnt much justification .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, February 3, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Winner of guess the jacket competition at Potters bowls tournament in Hopton is revealed

Yesterday, 16:39 Anthony Carroll
John Potter, Paul Foster MBE and Judy Potter at the Just 2017 World Indoor Bowls Singles Championships on finals day. Picture: Potters Resort

The winner of a guess the colour of a jacket competition at the Just 2017 World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort in Hopton has been announced as Susan Clewes-Garner, from Hertfordshire.

Boxercise event at Gorleston will punch its weight for charity success

Yesterday, 15:47 Anthony Carroll
Jason Lowes has organised a charity Boxercise session Picture Anthony Carroll

It is a combination of one of the toughest sports in the world and a rigorous exercise regime.

Two days of road works in Martham to be carried out

Yesterday, 14:52 Anthony Carroll
There will be a road closure

Work will begin on carrying out resurfacing works on Hemsby Road, Martham, near Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, February 18.

Arthritis sessions to be held in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Yesterday, 12:53 Anthony Carroll
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston is hosting a session. Picture: James Bass.

Drop-in sessions providing information for people with arthritis will be held at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and at Great Yarmouth Library.

Most Read

Woman violently assaulted and robbed in alleyway

Wed, 10:57 George Ryan
Picture: PA/Edward Smith

A woman was knocked unconscious after she was violently assaulted and robbed in a Great Yarmouth alleyway.

Read more

New shop opens in shopping centre

Thu, 13:44 George Ryan
The new store in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mencap GY

A charity has opened its first shop in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
United Kingdom

Man arrested after hit and run

Mon, 12:25 George Ryan
The crash in St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Chey Holland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hit and run in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Police and council react to news that Great Yarmouth Air Show postponed due to terrorism and medical costs

Tue, 14:31 Anthony Carroll
Haven Great Yarmouth Air Show logo. Submitted by TMS Media

The inaugural Great Yarmouth Air Show has been postponed due to the costs of counter-terrorism measures and medical cover for the event.

Read more
Gareth Brown

Pleasure Beach owner’s delight at major Great Yarmouth seaside development with £5m hotel

Mon, 14:48 Anthony Carroll
The Premier Inn planned for the seafront Collado Collins Architects

Ambitious plans to build a £5m Premier Inn hotel, Beefeater restaurant, a cinema and casino on Great Yarmouth’s seafront have been unveiled today.

Read more
Albert Jones

Most Commented

Opinion: It’s ridiculous that anyone should complain at only being able to buy three iceberg lettuces

Yesterday, 12:33 Chris Hill
Lettuce has become the latest staple to fall victim to the European vegetable shortage

The notion that the availability of our food is at the mercy of the weather shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Read more
United Kingdom

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up