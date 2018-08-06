Opposition to ‘huge and overpowering’ homes at Broads marina

An action group has been formed to flag concerns over a bid for new riverside homes and footpath access.

The Friends of Bure Park have come up with a list of issues they want the authorities to consider when they decide on a proposed development for the former Marina Quays site in Great Yarmouth.

Under the plans the East Anglian Group and Everitt Marine Services want to provide a mix of homes, and public and residential moorings on the site.

But opponents say the area lies outside the settlement boundary and are concerned about the potential erosion of public access.

Mike Sedgwick who lives in nearby River Walk has launched a petition with the Friends group and posted leaflets outlining its concerns through some 300 doors.

The group wants people to think about the nature of the eight new homes and whether they will benefit the people of Great Yarmouth and about whether the impact will justify the touted tourism benefits.

The group is also concerned about traffic, especially with the access being close to the traffic lights at the filling station on Caister Road.

“We want people to put their views forward and we want people to know the reality of this development,” Mr Sedgwick said.

“People cross that road to go to Bure Park and walk along the river and this is going to change all that.”

Julie Young, of Jellicoe Road, said she had been looking into the plans for about three months.

She said there was uncertainty about what would happen to the footpath if the houses were built.

There was also criticism over the consultation period. Mrs Young said given the scale of the “huge and overpowering” homes it would be like “walking by the Berlin Wall.”

Christopher Lynskey, who is also a member of the action group, said everyone agreed the site needed improving but what was put there had to be right.

Documents in support of the application state: “This is considered to be appropriate redevelopment as it would not only elevate the site from its current dilapidated state, but it will also help to achieve the site’s long-term sustainability with the introduction of residents.”

The group can be contacted via friendsofburepark@virginmedia.com