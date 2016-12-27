Our top 10 festive walks around Norfolk
If you’ve overdone it slightly on turkey washed down with Christmas cheer, fear not. For the county offers a host of spots where you can walk off the excess and grab a few lungfulls of fresh air.
See the seals on Horsey Beach after a bracing walk from Horsey Gap car park to the beach. Best views of the colony of grey seals are from the dunes around a mile from the car park.
Visitors are requested to keep to marked paths, keep dogs on leads and keep their distance from the seals.
Enjoy the magnificent pine woods which stretch across the Queen’s Norfolk estate at Sandringham.
There’s a sculpture trail with carved creatures to spot, a rustic adventure playground for the youngsters and the visitor centre cafe and restaurant is open daily for refreshments.
There are running, walking and cycling trails around the vast man-made Thetford Forest plus play areas for children, and its visitor centre at High Lodge is open through the winter from 9am to 5pm.
The British Trust for Ornithology opened a new discovery trail at its Nunnery Lakes reserve in Thetford in November. Take your binoculars along for the 2km walk to spot some of the winged residents who are braving the English winter by the lakes.
The Walks, King’s Lynn’s town centre park, is one of the finest in the region with its tree-lined avenues and open spaces.
Just a few minutes from the town centre and bustling London Road, you’ll find the beautiful Red Mount Chapel, the pretty stream and folly. Look up and you’ll see the trees along Broad Walk host darting squirrels and a host of bird life.
Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, near Fakenham, is one of Norfolk’s hidden gems.
The Wensum winds through a mosaic of woodland, heath and wetland maintained by the Hawk and Owl Trust, which is rich in bird life.
Wild and windswept Snettisham Beach provides a grandstand view
of one of Norfolk’s greatest wildlife spectaculars.
Set your alarm, get down to the beach path at first light, and see thousands of geese take off from their roosting sites out on the mudlflats to fly inland to feed.
A mile and half along the side of the River Yare from Bramerton Common, the path skirts the RSPB’s Surlingham Church Marsh nature reserve.
It offers stunning views of the tidal river.
A two-mile circular walk starts off Gorleston Promenade beside the Pier Hotel by the harbour mouth.
A breezy stroll along the prom with offers across the sea to Scroby Wind Farm and the Outer Harbour.
Explore the great sluices at Denver, near Downham Market, which help keep hundreds of square miles beloe sea level dry where the great Ouse, tidal Ouse, Relief Channel and Cut-Off Channel converge.
You might glimpse an otter, otherwise there’s plenty of birdlife and sweeping views of the Fens to enjoy.
Hunny might not always be sunny, but there’s the prom and beach to enjoy along with famous candy cliffs. Plenty of refreshments on offer in a host of pubs and cafes around the High Street.