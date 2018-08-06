Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rising circus star set to show his skills at town’s Out There Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:08 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 24 August 2018

Tom Gaskin Picture: JMA Photography

Tom Gaskin Picture: JMA Photography

Archant

A rising star of the circus world has been devising his new show in Great Yarmouth to debut at September’s Out There Festival in the town.

Tom Gaskin, 27 and who grew up in Bradwell, and is making a big name for himself in London’s competitive circus and modelling scenes.

Now he has been back in Great Yarmouth to work on his very first solo production Filibuster at Seachange Arts’ Drill House.

After Out There Mr Gaskin intends to take it on tour around the UK and Europe and to next year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

He said: “Coming back home and being surrounded by friends gives me a very supportive environment.

“SeaChange Arts have always helped me and now the refurbished Drill House is an exceptional facility.

“I’ve mentioned it to people in London where it can be hard to find suitable spaces so I expect a lot more performers will be heading to the Drill House.

“Frankly if it wasn’t for SeaChange and the Drill House I wouldn’t have this show.”

He took a job at The Hippodrome selling candy floss while still attending Lynn Grove High School, later progressing to spotlight and house lights operator, before becoming head of backstage, all the while learning from circus performers there.

Mr Gaskin won a place on the BA Circus Arts degree course at London’s National Centre for Circus Arts.

Since graduating with a BA in Circus Arts at London’s National Centre for Circus Arts in 2014 he has performed in shows all over London and Europe.

Next year he can be seen playing a circus performer in the new Disney film adaptation of Dumbo.

His good looks and physique have also landed him work as a catwalk model.

He has modelled for Hermes, Gucci, Alexander McQueen.

When asked what can we look forward to in Filibuster and why perform it first at Out There, he said: “The show mixes juggling with clowning and physical comedy, probably 50/50.”

The Out There International Festival of Circus & Street Arts takes place in St George’s Park, around Great Yarmouth town centre and seafront from September 14 to 16.

H

Other News

Cancellations and delays on trains between Norwich, the coast, and London

07:49 Eleanor Pringle
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A number of trains have been cancelled between Norwich and the coast this morning, as well as delays to London.

People of Norfolk urged to have their say on who leads county’s fire service

Yesterday, 22:49 Peter Walsh
Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

As a public consultation into the future governance of Norfolk’s fire service enters its final two weeks, the public have been urged to give their feedback.

Find out how our schools performed in their GCSE results

Yesterday, 17:17 Anthony Carroll
Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. Principle Barry Smith with two high achievers Emanuel Correia and Adam Easey. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe

Hundreds of teenagers have received their GCSE results today amid scenes of celebration - and in some cases disappointment.

Video: Help to keep beach free of rubbish at final EDP Big Coast Clean Up

Yesterday, 16:57 Anthony Carroll
Chief reporter Anthony Carroll tries out the speical children's litter pickers Picture: Joe Norton

Grab a litter picker and join our crusade to keep the region’s scenic beaches free of rubbish.

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Yesterday, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy