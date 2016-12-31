Outdoor gym where workouts are set in area’s green spaces

Don’t always think of a traditional gym if you’re toying with the idea of adopting a healthier lifestyle – there is an option, with plenty of fresh air to breathe and new like-minded friends.

The aptly-named Great Yarmouth Green Gym works with volunteers doing nature conservation and gardening sessions in the area. The objective is to reclaim and maintain sites in a variety of projects and to enhance the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of volunteers through various activities, in good company.

As well as becoming healthier, Green Gym volunteers meet new people, learn new skills and have more confidence as they see the difference their work has made to green spaces. The sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday from 1pm to 4pm.

On Thursdays the location is always Beacon Park woodlands in Gorleston where the group is involved in woodland management. The Tuesday sessions are at different locations in and around the area, often assisting other community projects. All the equipment is provided.

Green Gym coordinator Sue Holmes said: “The approach to the activity is relaxed and welcoming, valuing whatever time and effort each volunteer brings. Booking is not required, volunteers can just turn up at the meeting point shown in the quarterly task programme. Some people come twice a week, some once and others whenever they can. They all get an equally warm welcome.”

A group working at Blofield churchyard were each asked what makes them keep going to the special gym. Their answers included “To keep active”, “the company, no pressure, outside in the fresh air, nice to see things come together”, “going away at the end of the afternoon seeing we have made a difference by a job well done”, “I like the people, it’s relaxed and laid back, everyone is easy to get on with.”

One volunteer said: “I come for the togetherness, the social side. I’ve been coming for four and a half years and I’ve made friends with people from all different walks of life. The best thing we have done is the transformation of Beacon Park woodlands from an overgrown wood to something people can enjoy.” nTo find out more about the Green Gym contact Sue on 07900 645033, call or text, or email gygreengym@gmail.com or visit the website www.greatyarmouthgreengym.org.uk