Pancake Day activities in Great Yarmouth plus the perfect recipe

27 February, 2017 - 09:47
A pancake with Maple syrup in anticipation of Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

A pancake with Maple syrup in anticipation of Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

Pop down to Great Yarmouth Market Place tomorrow for a day of pancake-based activities.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is appealing for teams of four people to “batter it out” in a series of pancake races, in aid of the Great Yarmouth Foodbank.

MORE: The perfect pancake recipe

Individuals will also be able to enter a pancake-flipping competition.

Catering students at Great Yarmouth College will also attempt the world record for the tallest pancake stack ever built, currently just over a metre (3.3ft). The record challenge starts at 11am, with the college students making fresh pancakes on-site. The pancake races and flipping competition takes place from noon until 2.30pm.

The donation requested to take part in the pancake races is £10 for a team of four. All funds will be donated to Great Yarmouth Foodbank. Teams should contact Laura Goodman in advance via laura.goodman@great-yarmouth.gov.uk to sign up and register their team name.

