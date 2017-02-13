Parcel discovered on Kessingland beach connected with £50m drugs haul

Archant

Investigations are under way following the discovery of a parcel found on Kessingland beach.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police received a call from a member of the public at around 11am on Saturday, February 11, reporting that they had found a package on the beach.

A police spokesman said: “It is suggested that this find is linked to the earlier discoveries found at Hopton.

“UK Border Force Agency and National Crime Agency have both been notified and the parcel has been recovered and the National Crime Agency is conducting investigations.”

This finding follows the discovery of 360 kilos, of what is thought to be cocaine, which was found in sports bags on the beaches of Hopton-on-Sea and Caister, near Great Yarmouth on Thursday, February 9.

Kessingland Parish Council chairman, Liam Martin, said: “Kessingland Parish Council are concerned that suspect packages are being washed up on the beach at Kessingland.

“We would urge all members of the public to be vigilant when walking along the beach and report any sighting of packages to Suffolk Police.

“The parish council has a beach warden and regular reviews of the beaches will take place in order to ensure the safety and well being of the local community.”

A further package was handed in by a member of the public to the Happisburgh Coast Watch cabin on Sunday.

RELATED LINK: More than £50m worth of cocaine has been discovered washed up on beaches in Hopton and Caister