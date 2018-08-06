Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google Archant

A case of parvovirus has been confirmed in the Lowestoft area.

Three Rivers Veterinary Group posted on Facebook yesterday they had a confirmed case of the disease which can lead to life threatening illness in dogs.

They said: “Important news, we have had a confirmed case of Parvovirus from the Lowestoft area. If you have any concerns about your pet contact your usual surgery. Also please check your pet’s vaccines are up to date.”

According to the Blue Cross for pets website, Parvovirus is extremely contagious and spreads easily around dogs and puppies which are not up to date with their vaccinations.

It can live on inanimate objects such as food bowls, shoes, clothes, carpet and floors, and it is common for an unvaccinated dog to contract the virus from the street.

Symptoms include; foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression, fever, and sudden death.

The site states: “If you recognise the symptoms above in your own dog, call your veterinary practice immediately for advice. Make sure to tell them what symptoms your dog or puppy has, and whether or not they’ve come into contact with a dog with confirmed parvovirus.”