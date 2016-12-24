Search

Paw Patrol characters there on the double to bring cheer to James Paget Hospital

15:57 24 December 2016

Paw Patrol characters visit the children's ward at James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Paw Patrol characters visit the children's ward at James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Archant 2016

Whenever there is trouble, the Paw Patrol is there on the double. But this Christmas Eve, three of the Patrol proved they won’t be far away when it comes to bring festive cheer either.

Paw Patrol

1
1 / 6

It was smiles all round when Chase, Skye and Marshall from the television series bounded into the James Paget Hospital to visit some of the young ones having to spend the festive weekend on the ward.

The trio of pups took time off from their rescue duties to visit the children’s ward of the Gorleston hospital, surprising them with balloons and cards.

The visit was organised by Connie Hodges, owner of LH & Son’s Fish and Chips on Great Yarmouth market, who normally uses the costumes for parties and events.

However, when her four-year-old son Harrison had to go to the hospital to have grommets put in his ear, she was inspired to use them for a different purpose.

Mrs Hodges said: “It is hard being in hospital at any time, but it is especially so this time of year. I had the costumes already, so thought it would make the place feel a little more magical and Christmassy to come along and spread a little cheer.

“Seeing the children’s faces when we turned up was such a great feeling.”

Marie Cross, paediatric play specialist for the ward, who helped organise the visit, said: “It is so lovely that people do these types of things for the children that are unfortunately here over Christmas.

“Fortunately there aren’t that many here at the moment, but for those that are, it is tough, so when things like this happen it is very special.”

The Paw Patrol characters were the second VIPs to pay the ward a visit on Christmas Eve, with Chris Cringle himself popping in earlier in the day.

Keywords: James Paget Hospital

Gallery: Paw Patrol characters there on the double to bring cheer to James Paget Hospital

