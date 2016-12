Pedestrian hit by car in Great Yarmouth

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture Simon Finlay. Archant Norfolk

Emergency services are on scene in Great Yarmouth after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Brewery Street at 1.55pm after reports of the incident and are on scene with ambulance services.

Ambulance services treated the pedestrian on scene and suspect they have a fractured ankle.

They are currently conscious, breathing and not believed to be in a life threatening condition.