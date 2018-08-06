People of Norfolk urged to have their say on who leads county’s fire service

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

As a public consultation into the future governance of Norfolk’s fire service enters its final two weeks, the public have been urged to give their feedback.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green launched the consultation on his proposal to become Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for the county last month and has visited locations across the county over the past six weeks answering questions and exploring people’s views.

Mr Green will be at the following locations over the next week:

• Long Stratton Co-op, Friday, August 24 from 11am

• Gorleston Morrisons, Thursday, August 30 from 10.30am then Gorleston town centre from 2pm.

• Norwich market, Monday, September 3 from 10.30am.

He said: “There is still time for people to share their views with me before the consultation closes on September 5.”