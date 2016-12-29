Search

People asked not to attend James Paget Hospital in Gorleston unless their conition is “life or limb threatening” because all the beds are full

29 December, 2016 - 15:45
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is “life or limb threatening”.

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, which serves Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles, is currently experiencing very high levels of demand, following the extended Christmas break.

Demand has been building since yesterday (28 December) – and it is anticipated that the hospital will remain under significant pressure for the rest of this week and into the New Year weekend.

A&E is extremely busy, with long waiting times.

Clinical staff are reviewing all patients on wards to ensure timely and safe discharge, so that those patients who no longer need hospital-based care can either go home or be moved to other healthcare providers who can ensure their on-going care in the community.

The public are being asked to play their part in helping the current situation by remembering that, if it is not an emergency, other options are available instead of calling 999 or visiting A&E.

These include visiting your local GP surgery. Local surgeries are open as usual and some are offering additional appointments.

People can also visit their local pharmacy. Pharmacists can provide advice and medicines to treat many common illnesses such as coughs and colds.

If you’re not sure which NHS service you need, call 111.

