Search

Advanced search

People of Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn paying ‘invisible tax’ by failing to seek better financial deals

16 February, 2017 - 12:56
Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn have been named as two of the worst places in the country when it comes to people seeking the best financial deals.

1 Comments

A report suggest that residents of the towns could be paying an “invisible tax” by failing to seek out the best deals when it comes to financial products and utility plans.

The towns were in the top five areas where people were least likely to switch following research by credit checking company Experian. Great Yarmouth came second, just behind Skegness, with King’s Lynn in fifth behind Birmingham and Manchester. But the data also revealed that in East Anglia as a whole 36pc of respondents said they have switched to better deals.

Charlotte Nelson finance expert at Norwich-based Moneyfacts.co.uk said that the number of banks closing in rural areas could have an impact people’s ability to switch financial services.

“It is disappointing news that switching financial products in our region is so low. As technology has advance switching products is now relatively fuss-free,” she said. “When it comes to financial products loyalty does not pay, so those who stick around are often on the worst deals.

“Rural areas are often dependent on their local high street banks to get financial products. With many banks shutting branches, customers who prefer face to face contact are often resulted to having one provider to solve their financial needs.”

Nationally as many as 35 million people may not be regularly switching their accounts and utility plans. Their lack of action is akin to “an invisible tax on inertia”, with the cost of paying more than is necessary for bills mounting up over the course of their lives, Experian says.

The company asked 200,000 people whether they had switched providers for financial services or utilities products during the past two years and found 67pc of people had failed to switch.

London and St Albans were found to be the places where people were most likely to shop around, with Bracknell, Windsor and Watford also making the top five.

Richard Jenkings, lead analytics consultant at Experian, said people often chose the most expensive ways to borrow money, whether it was due to a lack of information or a lack of choice.

He said: “It’s clear from our research that those who stick to old financial behaviours are likely to fare worse in the future than those who change.”

Six top tips to seek better financial products

1. Assess you situation – To get the whole picture sit down and work out what financial products you have, what you are paying for and whether you owe any money. This is a great opportunity to set a budget if needed or see if you can save some cash.

2. Shop around – Look at the best deals on the market to see if what you currently have is either the same, better or worse than what is available out there now.

3. Contact your provider – if you are to get a better deal elsewhere let your current provider know and that you may be considering a move. You never know they may be able to offer you something better.

4. Don’t be frightened to switch – Loyalty doesn’t often pay and with switching providers a relatively pain free process you should vote with your feet and move.

5. Review deals regularly – Set time once a year to review all your current bills and products to ensure you are still getting the best deal.

6. Don’t be afraid to ask for help – If you are struggling financially, organisations such as the Citizen’s Advice Bureau are there to help.

• Do you find it difficult to know how to find the best deals? Email jessica.long@archant.co.uk

Keywords: London Manchester Birmingham

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

‘What price do we have to pay?’ - Call to arms to secure better mental health help for pupils as problems soar

Yesterday, 21:19 Lauren Cope
Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

A college principal has issued a desperate call for school leaders to tackle mental health problems - as he revealed a 156pc rise in referrals in just one year.

Delays on A47 Acle Straight after crash

Yesterday, 19:41 Lauren Cope
Emergency services were called to a crash. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Queues are building on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth after a crash.

‘We must be proactive’ - Great Yarmouth principal’s letter reveals rise in college mental health referrals

Yesterday, 20:46 Lauren Cope
Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

A Great Yarmouth principal has said colleges must combat the rise in mental health issues among students - revealing that his college has seen a 156pc rise in referrals.

Increased police presence continues after further drugs sightings

Yesterday, 17:48 George Ryan
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra officers from the National Crime Agency remain in position along the east coast of Norfolk a week after £50m worth of cocaine washed up on beaches.

Most Read

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

Mon, 17:20 Jessica Long
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Read more
England Ambulance Service

Man dies despite attempts to save life

Mon, 11:12 George Ryan
Library image of an East of England Ambulance Service vehicle. Picture Simon Finlay

A man has died despite attempts by ambulance crews and firefighters to save his life.

Read more

Reports of more drugs washing up on beaches

Mon, 10:14 George Ryan
Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Reports of more drugs washing up on the Norfolk coast are being investigated by police.

Read more
National Crime Agency

Video: What is this mystery sea creature?

Tue, 12:54 George Ryan
What is this large creature bobbing along in the water near Gorleston cliffs? Photo: Stephen Fry

A mystery creature has been spotted in the North Sea off the coast of Gorleston.

Read more

Landlords refuse to take on benefits claimants

Wed, 09:21 George Ryan
PA Archive/Press Association Images

Landlords are refusing to take on tenants who are in the process of claiming for benefits.

Read more

Most Commented

‘What price do we have to pay?’ - Call to arms to secure better mental health help for pupils as problems soar

Yesterday, 21:19 Lauren Cope
Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

A college principal has issued a desperate call for school leaders to tackle mental health problems - as he revealed a 156pc rise in referrals in just one year.

Read more
Stuart Rimmer

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter