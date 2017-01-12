People warned to stay away from beaches as flood alerts are issued along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast due to high tide levels and strong winds, with people being warned to stay away from beaches.

Alerts are in place from King’s Lynn, West Lynn and the wash frontage and the coast from Hunstanton to north of King`s Lynn.

The alerts state: “We are expecting high tide levels on the North West Norfolk Coast over the next few days. High water point will be during Friday evenings tide. This is due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. There will be wind blown spray on the sea front.”

There are also alerts in place for the Tidal River Yare and the Tidal River Waveney due to a combination of spring tides and tidal surges.

An alert is also in place for Tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne with high water due at Great Yarmouth at 10:15am tomorrow.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have warned people to stay away from the beaches, promenades and piers. They have also informed businesses with premises on the promenades at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, and will be closing the section of Gorleston’s Lower Esplanade, from the Pier Hotel through to the Yacht Pond.

It comes as the Met Office issued a series of weather warnings for the region with snow, ice and high winds expected to hit the area over the next couple of days.