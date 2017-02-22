People who have experienced psychosis sought for vital national study

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL: People who have experienced psychosis are being asked to take part in a national study which aims to improve treatment for patients. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The region’s mental health trust is hoping to recruit nearly 80 people to a research project which aims to improve treatment for psychosis patients.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) wants 76 people for the ‘Prevalence of Pathogenic Antibodies in Psychiatric Illness’ study - a national scheme.

The study is exploring whether some cases of psychosis are caused by the immune system attacking parts of the brain, and should therefore be treated with immunotherapy rather than anti-psychotic drugs.

NSFT has been part of the study since it was launched in 2014. The trust needs people who have experienced a first episode of psychosis or a relapse.

Dr Uju Ugochukwu, a consultant at NSFT, said: “We are really pleased that NSFT is involved in this exciting study.”

For more information on taking part in the study email Uju.Ugochukwu@nsft.nhs.uk