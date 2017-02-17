Person cut free from car after it overturns on roundabout

Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A person had to be cut free from a car after it overturned on a roundabout.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in Ormesby Saint Margaret on Friday and two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were sent to the scene.

The crews released a trapped casualty using small gear and they also provided vehicle stability and scene safety.

Two people were taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston following the crash.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they received at call at 8.32am to reports of an overturned car on the side of the roundabout.

They sent an ambulance crew who were in the scene within 10 minutes.

A female patient was treated for neck injuries. Both causalities were conscious and breathing when the crew arrived.

Johnathon Childs, Ukip county councillor for East Flegg, near Great Yarmouth, advised people to avoid the area in a tweet this morning.