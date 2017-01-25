Peruvian visitors given warm welcome to Great Yarmouth

Visitors from Peru with pupils of Edward Worlledge Primary School and deputy mayor Shirley Weymouth. Picture; Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Peruvian teenagers have been welcomed into the town as part of a cultural exchange trip hosted by the deputy mayor.

Visitors from Peru are shown around Great Yarmouth Town Hall by deputy mayor Shirley Weymout. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Visitors from Peru are shown around Great Yarmouth Town Hall by deputy mayor Shirley Weymout. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A group of 13 to 16-year-olds from Peru are visiting the town and were formally welcomed to the Great Yarmouth borough by Shirley Weymouth at the town hall.

The group began by visiting pupils at Edward Worlledge Community Primary School on Suffolk Road in the town, before being taken on a whistle stop tour of the council’s historic building - including a chance to peek inside the mayor’s parlours.

They then gave a presentation and demonstrated traditional Peruvian dance.

Coming from the Arequipa region of southern Peru, the group of visitors spent a week in the Great Yarmouth and Norwich areas, after also having spent a week sightseeing in London.

Peruvian visitors demonstrate traditional dance in Great Yarmouth town hall. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Peruvian visitors demonstrate traditional dance in Great Yarmouth town hall. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The trip was organised by the charity Norfolk Young Projects and follows exchange trips abroad by young people from Norfolk.