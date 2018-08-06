Search

Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time due to illness

PUBLISHED: 12:42 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:56 01 September 2018

Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Archant

Peter Andre fans who paid up to £91 for a ticket to see the celebrity have been left disappointed after his show in Great Yarmouth was cancelled.

The show, due to happen at 6.30pm tonight, is the latest in a line of cancellations from Mr Andre, including another show at the Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth on June 9 this year and one at the Ocean Rooms in Great Yarmouth in November 2017.

Britannia Pier posted on Facebook that the show was cancelled due to the singer falling ill.

They said: “Unfortunately due to Peter Andre falling ill he has had to cancel tonight’s show in The Britannia Pier. The box office on the pier can give any details regarding further dates or refunds on tickets already bought.

“The box office will be in contact with everyone regarding new dates or refunds.”

Tickets are still on sale for the show on the Britannia Pier website and tickets are available from between £26 and £91, with more than 200 people buying tickets for the show.

The cancellation comes only a day after Peter Andre tweeted about a watersports day he was enjoying with his family in Florida.

Fans who were due to go and see the singer have been sharing their frustration on social media.

Gemma Reynolds, replying to Mr Andre’s tweet said: “BUT to cancel a meet great today in Great Yarmouth 2nd time #disappointed #noteven24hours #upsetfans obviously not all about the fans like you quote have a very upset disabled sister who’s Life dream has been to meet you each time CANCELLED!!”

Britannia Pier and Mr Andre’s agent have been contacted for comment.

Are you due to be going to the show? If so, get in touch.

Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time due to illness

