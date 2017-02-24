Picture gallery - Carers across the county celebrated at emotional awards ceremony

Norman Lamb MP, Julie Bodmer, and Debra Stephenson with the 'Outstanding Contribution' award, which was given posthumously to former Norfolk County Council adult social care chief Harold Bodmer. Picture by Paul Macron. Archant

Tributes to a highly-regarded former social care chief brought a standing ovation on a poignant evening which celebrated the best of Norfolk’s carers.

Winners of the Norfolk Care Awards. Pictures by Paul Macro.























A host of awards were given to care staff and organisations across the county at the fourth annual Norfolk Care Awards - which ended with a touching tribute to the county’s former adult social care chief Harold Bodmer, who died last year.

A video tribute to Mr Bodmer was shown at the end of the event, and his widow Julie Bodmer accepted this year’s ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award on his behalf.

She said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be here tonight, and accept this award on behalf of Harold.

“This event was so important to Harold.

“He talked about everyone in Norfolk’s care sector being a team. This award is for that team, it’s for Norfolk.”

The award will henceforth be named the Harold Bodmer Outstanding Achievement Award.

Former health minister Norman Lamb, now the MP for North Norfolk, presented the award to Mrs Bodmer - and said Mr Bodmer had made a “massive impact” on the county.

He added: “When I watch people come up to the stage for their awards and I see the smiles on their faces I just realise the awards mean so much to people.

“It really is important to celebrate the brilliant care, and the commitment and dedication you all show. I know there are loads of unsung heroes here.”

There were nine other award winners on the night within a range of different categories.

The event was hosted by actress and impressionist Debra Stephenson, who has starred in Waterloo Road, Midsummer Murders, and Upfront. It was held at Sprowston Manor Hotel, Norwich, which suffered a power-cut in the afternoon building up to the event caused by Storm Doris.

Hotel staff were still able to provide food at short notice and the event went ahead on schedule as planned.

And the winners are...

Delivering excellence through learning and development:

Justin Mayes - Extra Hands

Effective coordination of end of life care:

Apple Homecare

Excellent person centred care and support:

Meadow House Care Home

Excellence in delivering dementia care:

Royal British Legion - Danbury Lodge

Most supportive employer (student placement):

Independence Matters – Great Yarmouth Community Hub

Motivational leadership:

Sarah Thompson - Extra Care Home Services

Promoting dignity and respect in everyday life:

Broadacres Residential Home

Rising star:

Alex Marks - Extra Care Home Services

Team award – Together Everyone Achieved More:

Abbottswood Lodge

Outstanding Contribution to Care

Harold Bodmer (received by Julie Bodmer)