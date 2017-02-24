Search

Advanced search

Picture perfect: Fantastic firework photos put Cromer in the frame

19:01 27 February 2017

The winning photograph from the Cromer Fireworks Competition taken by Robert Hubbard. Picture: ROBERT HUBBARD

The winning photograph from the Cromer Fireworks Competition taken by Robert Hubbard. Picture: ROBERT HUBBARD

Archant

It may have been a week later than the rest of the world, but the Cromer New Year fireworks were timed to perfection for Robert Hubbard.

Comment
Cromer Fireworks Photograph competition winner Robert Hubbard (right) with Hughes rental manager Jordan Sheridan-Morley. Picture: DAVE ROBERTSCromer Fireworks Photograph competition winner Robert Hubbard (right) with Hughes rental manager Jordan Sheridan-Morley. Picture: DAVE ROBERTS

Overall winner of the fireworks photo competition Mr Hubbard had been set to miss the New Year’s Day spectacle, but was able to get along when it was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Cromer Fireworks Photo Competition runner up Brett King. Picture: BRETT KINGCromer Fireworks Photo Competition runner up Brett King. Picture: BRETT KING

His photo was the chosen by judges as the outstanding image from the night which was held on January 8.

Cromer Fireworks photography competion runner-up Gary Pearson. Picture: GARY PEARSONCromer Fireworks photography competion runner-up Gary Pearson. Picture: GARY PEARSON

It captured vivid explosions of colour lighting up the ink black sky above the the pier’s sober silhouette.

Mr Hubbard, from Brandon, made the trip back to Comer to collect his 40-inch television set prize donated by the resort’s Hughes electrical branch.

He chose a prime vantage point on the pier head to capture the winning photo on his Canon 5D camera.

“I thought I was going to miss the display as I was in Holland on New Year’s Eve, then it was cancelled and we arrived back the night before,” said Mr Hubbard.

“It was meant to be. I love coming to the display, the committee does a wonderful job each year and there is a great atmosphere.

“Over the past few years I have always entered and have gained two third places in the past. So it’s a great thrill to win this year.”

Four photographers shared runners-up place including a second image by Robert

Hubbard. The others were Denis Gorbatov of Diss, Gary Pearson of Dersingham and Brett King from Dereham.

More than 170 entries were received from across East Anglia.

The judges were EDP photographer Antony Kelly, North Norfolk Photographic Society chairman Malcolm English and Hughes’ Cromer store manager Simon Morton.

Fireworks commitee chairman Jim Bond said: “Once again there was a very high

standard of entries making it very difficult to choose a winner, the quality of many was outstanding.

“It just goes to show what a fantastic setting we have in Cromer for this exceptional firework display.”

The event, which has grown out of a display marking the Millennium, has become the biggest of its kind in Norfolk.

All the entries can be viewed on the events Facebook page ‘New Year’s Day Fireworks, Cromer.’

Keywords: Facebook Netherlands

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Updated: Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

37 minutes ago Nicholas Carding

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Tractor driver admits driving without due care and attention after crash with camping trailer at Ingham

Yesterday, 16:50 Peter Walsh

A tractor driver whose trailer struck a folding camper van has been fined after admitting driving without due care and attention.

Gallery: Picture perfect: Fantastic firework photos put Cromer in the frame

Yesterday, 19:01 Miles Jermy

It may have been a week later than the rest of the world, but the Cromer New Year fireworks were timed to perfection for Robert Hubbard.

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

Yesterday, 14:07 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Most Read

Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

Yesterday, 10:39 David Hannant

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

Yesterday, 14:07 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Read more
UN Court

Man hit in face outside a chip shop

Yesterday, 12:29 George Ryan

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Read more

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Disqualified drink driver charged after 15-minute Ludham car chase

Friday, February 24, 2017 Emily Hewett

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a pursuit in North Norfolk last month.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter