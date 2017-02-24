Picture perfect: Fantastic firework photos put Cromer in the frame

The winning photograph from the Cromer Fireworks Competition taken by Robert Hubbard. Picture: ROBERT HUBBARD Archant

It may have been a week later than the rest of the world, but the Cromer New Year fireworks were timed to perfection for Robert Hubbard.

Cromer Fireworks Photograph competition winner Robert Hubbard (right) with Hughes rental manager Jordan Sheridan-Morley. Picture: DAVE ROBERTS Cromer Fireworks Photograph competition winner Robert Hubbard (right) with Hughes rental manager Jordan Sheridan-Morley. Picture: DAVE ROBERTS

Overall winner of the fireworks photo competition Mr Hubbard had been set to miss the New Year’s Day spectacle, but was able to get along when it was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Cromer Fireworks Photo Competition runner up Brett King. Picture: BRETT KING Cromer Fireworks Photo Competition runner up Brett King. Picture: BRETT KING

His photo was the chosen by judges as the outstanding image from the night which was held on January 8.

Cromer Fireworks photography competion runner-up Gary Pearson. Picture: GARY PEARSON Cromer Fireworks photography competion runner-up Gary Pearson. Picture: GARY PEARSON

It captured vivid explosions of colour lighting up the ink black sky above the the pier’s sober silhouette.

Mr Hubbard, from Brandon, made the trip back to Comer to collect his 40-inch television set prize donated by the resort’s Hughes electrical branch.

He chose a prime vantage point on the pier head to capture the winning photo on his Canon 5D camera.

“I thought I was going to miss the display as I was in Holland on New Year’s Eve, then it was cancelled and we arrived back the night before,” said Mr Hubbard.

“It was meant to be. I love coming to the display, the committee does a wonderful job each year and there is a great atmosphere.

“Over the past few years I have always entered and have gained two third places in the past. So it’s a great thrill to win this year.”

Four photographers shared runners-up place including a second image by Robert

Hubbard. The others were Denis Gorbatov of Diss, Gary Pearson of Dersingham and Brett King from Dereham.

More than 170 entries were received from across East Anglia.

The judges were EDP photographer Antony Kelly, North Norfolk Photographic Society chairman Malcolm English and Hughes’ Cromer store manager Simon Morton.

Fireworks commitee chairman Jim Bond said: “Once again there was a very high

standard of entries making it very difficult to choose a winner, the quality of many was outstanding.

“It just goes to show what a fantastic setting we have in Cromer for this exceptional firework display.”

The event, which has grown out of a display marking the Millennium, has become the biggest of its kind in Norfolk.

All the entries can be viewed on the events Facebook page ‘New Year’s Day Fireworks, Cromer.’