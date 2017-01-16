Search

Advanced search

Pilot scheme aims to help people who have fallen and prevent it happening in the future

16 January, 2017 - 17:57
A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched. The team working on the EiVs. Photo: EEAST

A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched. The team working on the EiVs. Photo: EEAST

EEAST

A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched.

Comment

Two early intervention vehicles are being run by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) with Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C) and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The vehicles are staffed by a senior emergency medical technician (EMT) from the ambulance service and an occupational therapist. They assess patients at the scene and if they do not need hospital care, the patient will be given the help and support to help avoid falls in the future.

In December alone, EEAST received 305 calls in north Norfolk to patients who had fallen and 362 in south Norfolk.

Emergency Medical Technician Michael Hall and Clinical Lead Occupational Therapist Helen Nku were the first to crew the vehicle when it went live on Thursday (12th January), and six patients were seen over the course of three days. The pilot will work alongside existing services for patients who need urgent support at home, such as Norfolk County Council’s Swift Response service, which provides help and support for people who have experienced a fall but don’t need emergency services or admission to a hospital.

Diane Chan, Senior Locality Manager at EEAST, said the pilot fit the NHS sustainability and transformation plans to work in a more integrated way to improve patient outcomes: “Falls are one of our most common types of call. This project puts an alternative pathway in place so that patients can stay at home by putting preventative measures in place to reduce avoidable Emergency Department (ED) admissions and helps to keep a patient at home where they feel comfortable. It aims to reduce the amount of times a patient falls and reduce the pressure on ED.”

​Anna Morgan, Director of Nursing and Quality for NCH&C, said: “This is another great example of how working together in an integrated way will deliver health and social care services that work more efficiently, putting people at the very heart of treatment decisions.

“Not only does it ensure that patients can receive more treatment in their communities where we know they are more comfortable, but it also reduces demand for acute hospital usage by reducing avoidable admissions, lengths of stay and delayed discharges.”

​Antek Lejk, Chief Officer of NHS North Norfolk and South Norfolk clinical commissioning groups, said: “We are keen to see the impact the project has on patients living in North and South Norfolk - EEAST and NCH&C working collaboratively in developing and delivering this pilot is an example of the continued need for integrated solutions to patient’s needs.”

Six ambulance EMTs received refresher training to treat older and frail patients before the early intervention falls vehicles went live as part of a three-month pilot.

Keywords: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Norfolk County Council Norfolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Pilot scheme aims to help people who have fallen and prevent it happening in the future

17:57 Geraldine Scott
A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched. The team working on the EiVs. Photo: EEAST

A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched.

Public urged to return sandbags

15:49 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

Anglian Water working to fix burst water main near Hoveton and Horning

17:51 Geraldine Scott
Anglian Water

A number of properties have been left without water in two Norfolk villages this afternoon, as Anglian Water works to fix a burst water main.

Push for cyclists to enter biking fundraiser Tour de Broads

16:26 Lauren Cope
Keen cyclists set off at the start line of the Tour de Broads cycle ride at the former RAF Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The organisers of a popular two-wheel fundraiser have encouraged keen cyclists to enter the first of two events planned this year, as more details are revealed.

Most Read

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Great Yarmouth police launches new team to tackle speeding

11:46 David Hannant
Members of Great Yarmouth's new Special Constabulary Speeding Team at its launch on Sunday, Janaury 15. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth police has launched a new team set up to tackle speeding in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Venue which hosted tragic boxing event was operating with no licence

Yesterday, 10:29 David Hannant
The former Atlantis Tower now renamed The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Old hotel apartments at the rear of the tower. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

A seafront entertainment venue, which recently hosted such events as Tiffany’s Reunions, did so without a valid premises licence, it has emerged.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Public urged to return sandbags

15:49 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

Man sentenced to prison after car stereos stolen in Great Yarmouth

15:18 Kieran Lynch
Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to committing a string of thefts from motor vehicles.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth police launches new team to tackle speeding

11:46 David Hannant
Members of Great Yarmouth's new Special Constabulary Speeding Team at its launch on Sunday, Janaury 15. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth police has launched a new team set up to tackle speeding in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Public urged to return sandbags

15:49 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

Council leader thanks emergency services for tidal surge response

Yesterday, 15:54 David Hannant
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council has thanked the emergency service’s for their response to Friday’s tidal surge.

Read more
Graham Plant

Video: Lifeboat crew working long hours to repair tidal surge damage

Saturday, January 14, 2017 David Hannant
Repair work is carried out to Hemsby beach following the tidal surge.

Dedicated members of Hemsby Lifeboat crew have been working long and hard to repair damage caused to the beach by high tides.

Read more

Villagers take refuge in pub as storm surge batters Walcott

Friday, January 13, 2017 Miles Jermy
Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Up to 70 villagers took refuge in a pub tonight as the storm surge pounded the Norfolk coast.

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up