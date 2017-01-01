Plan for empty town guest house to turn into family home

A plan has been submitted to convert a former guest house into a family home.

Kensington Guest House on St Johns Terrace has been closed for more than two years.

On the planning documents, the applicant Mr Clayton said: “We intend to change this unused and dilapidated former guest house into a residential family home for us to live in.”

A decision on the change of use plan is due by February 8, 2017.

A different applicant from London put in plans to convert the guest house and owner’s accomodation into six self contained flats in 2014.

The decision was turned down as planning documents said it would have resulted in a “poor layout of accomodation” with some bedroom sizes not meeting neccessary standards and poor ventilation in one of the flats.

An appeal to that decision was submitted but dismissed.