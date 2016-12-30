Plans to convert old Market Place bank

The old Lloyds site pictured in 2012 Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

The old Lloyds bank site on Great Yarmouth’s Market Place could be turned into somewhere to eat, drink and live.

It comes after plans were submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the old site at 44 Market Place.

The change of use proposals would see the ground floor be used as a restaurant, drinking establishment, hot food takeaway and for retail use.

It would also see the creation of three self contained flats on the upper floor.

The Lloyds bank moved from the site to its current location on Market Place in 2014.

The plans were put forward by Mr and Mrs Saluja of London this week.

A decision is due by February 14.