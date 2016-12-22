Search

Advanced search

Plea to fly ill grandma home from Tenerife hospital

10:40 22 December 2016

Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

Samantha Bailey

A family have made a heartfelt plea to bring a great-grandmother home from Tenerife, where she has been in a coma since the beginning of the month.

14 Comments

Marilynn Hutchins, 66, was holidaying with a friend on the Spanish island when on December 1 - the day before she was due to come home - she slipped and fell in her hotel room.

On falling, she hit her head and ended up suffering a brain haemorrhage, and has been hospital in Santa Cruz ever since.

Now, her family in Great Yarmouth are looking to raise £21,500 to bring her back to the town via air ambulance, as she did not buy travel insurance prior to the trip.

Her daughter, Samantha Bailey, said: “You always expect these things to happen to other people, so she didn’t think she would need the insurance, but it is costing a lot of money to keep her there. “The whole family just want her home as soon as we possibly can.”

Mother-of-four Miss Hutchins of Hawkins Close, also has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with the accident putting Christmas on hold for the family.

Mrs Bailey, 40, a mother-of-two herself, added: “We cannot even begin to think about Christmas - it is the last thing on my mind.

“It’s horrendous - this is the worst time of year this could have happened.”

Mrs Bailey, along with husband Karl has already spent around £2,000 travelling to Tenerife to visit her mother, along with older sister Donna Curtis, but has since returned to her home on Harbord Crescent.

Mrs Bailey’s 22-year-old daughter Danielle has set up a fundraising page to try and garner support.

On it she wrote: “It’s a very traumatic time for the entire family and we desperately need to bring her home and get her the best possible care we can.

“Anyone that knows her personally will know how caring and kind hearted she is. She would give her last penny and everything she has to help others, now is the time to help her.”

The page can be found here.

14 comments

  • Poor thing, I hope she makes a full recovery. Thank goodness, as a European citizen she will be treated free of charge at the local hospital. It will be difficult as most the staff will only speak a little if any English but that will not effect the level of care she receives. My mother broke her ankle in Spain this summer and although she was insured she was still grateful to the hospital staff for looking after her so well. It really does make you stop and think though. I wish her and her family all the best at what will be, no doubt, a stressful and difficult time.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Rushallchap3

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • You can buy travel insurance for less than £10 for single trip not a lot in the considering the cost of if the worst happens and you don't have it ,also some people seem to think that carrying a EHIC card guarantees them cover.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    stoneman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Karaboosh, sorry but I don't agree with you. I (and you) have no choice but to contribute to the cost of moving this obscenely wealthy woman in luxury whilst thousands of her 'subjects' will spend their Christmas in poverty. That is much more 'snide and nasty' than anything i can say.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    arfur

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Sorry this is an example of it'll never happen to me - why oh why did they not get insurance? now the price has to be paid. 21 grand seems a lot of money though. As for Ted's despicable comment I shan't even entertain them!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jonno65

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Arfur - what a snide, nasty comment to make about the queen. She has served our country all her adult life and does not deserve such nastiness. She normally travels to Norfolk by train surely she can be allowed a quicker, more comfortable trip just this once especially at her age. With regards to the lady in the article, I feel sympathy for her but it was pretty dumb to go on holiday without insurance. Also think her relatives need to check carefully that, with the injury she has, flying her home is in her best interest.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Karaboosh

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • the lady should have had insurance, however it is easy to say that after the event, a worthwhile cause, i am sure the money will be made.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I do feel sorry for the great grandmother and her family but holiday insurance is a must when ever you travel, treat it as a safety net, its there but you hope you never need it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sayitlikeitis

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • While this great-grandmother is stranded in a coma in Tenerife another great-grandmother with a cold is helicoptered at our expense from London to Sandringham to enjoy Christmas with her family. We are all in this together, yup.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    arfur

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • You should not be so hasty to judge others as I am sure you would not want people to be hasty in judging you especially over the way you choose to express yourself. You need to accept that there are other views in town, with which you may not necessarily agree with. Your last sentence was certainly not called for as it has no basis of truth whatsoever.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Tootyfrooty - I may be many things, but selfish is not one of them I regularly donate to charities by direct debit and am willing to help those less fortunate who can't help themselves. This person chose to take the course of action she did, by not taking out insurance. However, I can sleep easy as you obviously will be stumping up the necessary cash.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    POGAl

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Wow....what a lot of lovely compassionate people you lot are at Christmas time? Ok, so they didnt have any insurance - the fact is that this family needs some help. Dont want to give it then simply dont give it. But do shut the heck up you miserable, selfish bunch of moaners.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tootyfrooty

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • MikeJ Why? I agree with Pogal one hundred per cent. It beggars belief that someone travels abroad without insurance and now they have the temerity to expect others to pay for the consequences of their foolhardiness.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I am absolutely astounded that someone would go abroad on holiday and not bother to take out the insurance. Annual cover for EU countries only costs around £50. I am also astounded that people hope that others will put their hands in their pockets to pay for their stupidity. Take out a loan, sell the car, the house or whatever it takes, but do it yourselves.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    POGAl

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Come on then Archant. Hand in pocket please..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MIKEJ

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

“Just don’t do it” - drink-drive warning from former driving instructor caught the morning after

17:16 Dominic Gilbert
Drink driver Peter Thomas Rackham at Norwich Magistrates Court. PHOTO BY STAFF.

A former driving instructor caught over the limit the morning after drinking half a bottle of brandy has warned others “just don’t do it”.

Video: Donkeys hang up antlers for Christmas

12:01 George Ryan
The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Spare a thought for the donkeys who have been working hard for weeks in the run up to Christmas.

Plea to fly grandma home from hospital

10:40 David Hannant
Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

A family have made a heartfelt plea to bring a great-grandmother home from Tenerife, where she has been in a coma since the beginning of the month.

Bakery opens by bread baked off site

15:15
The Greggs store in Great Yarmouth has undergone a refit. Picture: George Ryan

The long awaited refitted shop of popular bakery chain Greggs has re-opened.

Most Read

Person cut from car following serious crash involving van in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:39 Kieran Lynch
Fire Crew Extract the driver of a damaged vehicle on St. Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Blanc Creative/Lee Blanchflower

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash on St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Man in 60s robbed at knifepoint at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 12:30 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 60s was robbed at knifepoint in Great Yarmouth last week after he was approached by four men.

Read more

Warning after burglaries at shops

Tue, 12:09 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Shop owners in Great Yarmouth are being urged to keep their premises secure after a number of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth dangerous dog to be destroyed

Mon, 18:05 David Hannant
Yarmouth Magistrates court. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: For: EDP /EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

A dangerous dog that savaged a family pet while off its lead is to be put down, after magistrates ordered its destruction.  The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, tore into one of two Yorkshire terriers, which were being walked by their owners on Great Yarmotuh seafront.

Read more

Visitors with norovirus symptoms urged to stay away from James Paget Hospital after outbreak

Mon, 16:29 Kieran Lynch
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

The James Paget Hospital is urging people with norovirus symptoms to stay away after four wards have been affected.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Most Commented

Safety work on the Acle Straight set to begin next year, says MP

Yesterday, 19:13 Annabelle Dickson Political editor
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes. Picture: James Bass

Work to make the treacherous Acle Straight on the A47 safer will begin in February, Great Yarmouth’s MP has been told.

Read more
Department for Transport

Yarmouth council leader pays visit to thank Royal Mail staff for hard Christmas work

Yesterday, 12:01 Kieran Lynch
Cllr Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, visited the Great Yarmouth Delivery Office to thank local postmen and women for their hard work during Royal Mail�s busiest period

Great Yarmouth’s borough council leader has thanked local postmen and woman for their first class service over the festive season.

Read more
Graham Plant

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up