Pleasure Beach owner’s delight at major Great Yarmouth seaside development with £5m hotel

The Premier Inn planned for the seafront Collado Collins Architects Archant

Ambitious plans to build a £5m Premier Inn hotel, Beefeater restaurant, a cinema and casino on Great Yarmouth’s seafront have been unveiled today.

The plans for the development by Pleasure Beach owner Albert Jones have gone on display in the Merlin’s Sports bar on Apsley Road, and they can be viewed until 7pm.

People attending the information session were told how it is hoped planning permission would be submitted by the end of the month for the site next to the Pleasure Beach and that if approved work could start on the 81-bedroom Premier Inn in October.

The proposed development consists of three phases and would also involved five individual restaurants, an indoor play centre, a large piazza with al fresco eating and car parking.

The third and final proposed stage includes a casino, which was first mooted 10 year ago.

Mr Jones said he was pleased the scheme could bring the first brand hotel to Yarmouth’s sea front.

“There has been a lot of work over the years to get it to this stage. We are delighted that the scheme will deliver over 70 jobs in the first phase alone.”

People attended the session could leave comments and Sid Houston, 74, of Gorleston, said the plans would put “the great back into Great Yarmouth”.