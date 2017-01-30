Search

Pleasure Beach owner’s delight at major Great Yarmouth seaside development with £5m hotel

30 January, 2017 - 14:48
The Premier Inn planned for the seafront Collado Collins Architects

Ambitious plans to build a £5m Premier Inn hotel, Beefeater restaurant, a cinema and casino on Great Yarmouth’s seafront have been unveiled today.

The plans for the development by Pleasure Beach owner Albert Jones have gone on display in the Merlin’s Sports bar on Apsley Road, and they can be viewed until 7pm.

People attending the information session were told how it is hoped planning permission would be submitted by the end of the month for the site next to the Pleasure Beach and that if approved work could start on the 81-bedroom Premier Inn in October.

The proposed development consists of three phases and would also involved five individual restaurants, an indoor play centre, a large piazza with al fresco eating and car parking.

The third and final proposed stage includes a casino, which was first mooted 10 year ago.

Mr Jones said he was pleased the scheme could bring the first brand hotel to Yarmouth’s sea front.

“There has been a lot of work over the years to get it to this stage. We are delighted that the scheme will deliver over 70 jobs in the first phase alone.”

People attended the session could leave comments and Sid Houston, 74, of Gorleston, said the plans would put “the great back into Great Yarmouth”.

  • I am sure that Bus links will improve as the HotelCinema Casino Children Play facility get built. First Bus' number 2 does an hourly service at present - last bus back to Market Gates from Harbord Crescent at 10.36pm. Anglian Bus 61 has 2 buses per hour to Market Gates, Gorleston, Lowestoft etc but daytime at present - last bus from Harbord Crescent 7.10pm.

    Mick Castle

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • As I've said before, I'll believe it when I see it, after all it's only taken 10 years to get to this stage. As for the comment made by Mr Jones in a previous article this week "Some negotiations were covered by confidentiality agreements, he added, and everything was being done to ensure it all went to plan", this seems to me that he still hasn't got the kind of investment and businesses he needs and eventually again he's going to be stalling some time in the future for one reason or another. Definately been scaled down from the £35 million quoted 10 years ago and also see it's a lot smaller venture and is not as grand as it was going to be. I'm a sceptic, always have been, will he start building it in October, personally I don't think he will, we'll see. LIONEL - perhaps they could use the seafront train to the new complex as a back up if they can't come up with a bus, or the open top bus that goes to the holiday camp. For Premier to build another hotel is hard to believe considering the amount of footfall all year round, it could be a bit empty in the winter, the views from the hotel rooms won't be much, mind you there not much where the other Premier is either.

    Spooky

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • Ambitious is the word ... Will there be a bus service to serve the local needs .. Hardy anyone goes down to that area of the seafront during winter as being completely out of the way.. And very remote to say the least .... Probably nearly the Worst location possible.... Out of season.. Still nothing ventured nothing gained ... Even if it fails ... One can only try... .. As for another Premier Inn in GY I wonder is GY expected to have an increase in all year round footfall in coming years.... As the Mercury says it iseems Ambitious.... Good luck... Albert...

    Lionel

    Monday, January 30, 2017

Pleasure Beach owner's delight at major Great Yarmouth seaside development with £5m hotel

