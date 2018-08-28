Search

Advanced search

Norfolk’s police commissioner concerned only 5% of people report scams

PUBLISHED: 15:09 14 November 2018

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk’s police commissioner is concerned that only five per cent of people report being the victim of a scam.

Lorne Green, the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), has pledged to use his position to raise awareness of the dangers posed by fraudsters by becoming a ‘scambassador’ with Friends Against Scams, an initiative set up by National Trading Standards (NTS).

Data from the agency shows that the average age of scam victims is 75 and on average victims are conned out of £1000 - but only 5% of people report the crime.

Speaking during Fraud Awareness Week (November 11-17), PCC Green said: “Most often it’s the vulnerable in our society who are targeted and exploited by scammers, but anyone can be a victim. What is particularly concerning is that only 5% of scam victims report their victimisation – often because they are too embarrassed.”

According to Norfolk Trading Standards, scams currently doing the rounds in the county include ‘winning notification’ letters claiming to be from the People’s Postcode Lottery, telephone cold calls claiming to be from the Telephone Preference Management Service, and ‘claim your refund’ text messages claiming to be the DVLA.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Gallery Colourful tractor convoy hauls in £1,582 for Norfolk charities

15:21 Chris Hill
Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

A fundraising tractor run which took 50 farm vehicles on a tour of east Norfolk towns and villages has hauled in £1,582 for two regional charities.

Norfolk’s police commissioner concerned only 5% of people report scams

15:09 Daniel Hickey
Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk’s police commissioner is concerned that only five per cent of people report being the victim of a scam.

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Head to the great indoors for festive family fun and multiple games in Yarmouth

13:40 Liz Coates
Cribs and Bibs is staging a Christmas Extravaganza with the Sentinel Leisure Trust at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre Picture: Hayley Youd

A colourful festive atmosphere created by bouncy apparatus, stalls, and games is set to flood a seafront venue in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Yesterday, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Mon, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:37 Joseph Norton
A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Man who threatened to kill woman in torrent of abusive phone calls is jailed

Yesterday, 17:29 Joseph Norton
Sean Robertson, from Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed after admitting harassment and drug offences.

A man who threatened to kill a woman he bombarded with abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy