Police given extra 24 hours to question man in connection with fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates. Archant

Norfolk Police have until Tuesday afternoon to question a man in connection with a fatal stabbing which happened in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night.

Detectives investigating the murder have been granted an additional 24 hours to question the man in his 60s after a detention was granted at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

Officers were called to a property on South Market Road at 10.20pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been stabbed.

The man in his 50s sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital where he died.

A man and a woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

The woman was questioned and then released under investigation on Friday.

A post mortem carried out on Friday established the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The property remains sealed off and anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.