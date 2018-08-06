Lifeboats join search for missing Norfolk 79-year-old

Missing man George Vale. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 79-year-old.

Norfolk and Suffolk police have concerns for a 79yr old missing person George Vale from Hopton. He is believed to be in Lowestoft. Call 101 if you have any information reference CAD 96. pic.twitter.com/kvqgge3ntR — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) September 7, 2018

George Vale, from Hopton, is believed to be in Lowestoft.

A Suffolk Fire Service drone was deployed at 7.45pm and lifeboat crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, and Lowestoft have been searching the coastline since 7.22pm.

Duty Inspector Gine Hopkinson said: “We actually received the missing persons report this morning about 9.30am, and he’s been missing since 9am.

“He is elderly which suggests he is potentially vunerable.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference CAD 96.