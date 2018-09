Police search village for wanted man

Police were seen in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have been searching for a wanted man in a village near Great Yarmouth.

On Thursday morning people reported seeing a heavy police presence in Ormesby St Margaret’s Yarmouth Road area.

Norfolk Police confirmed officers had been out searching for a wanted man and he had not been located.

People had said they had never seen so many police in the area before.