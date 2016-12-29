Search

Police appeal after Bradwell burglary

29 December, 2016 - 11:58
Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Bradwell.

It happened between 2pm on Christmas Eve and 1pm on December 27 on Laurel Drive.

Offender(s) broke into the property by forcing open a kitchen window before carrying out an untidy search.

A small amount of cash and items of property were stolen and police are keen to to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Yesterday, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

