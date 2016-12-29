Police appeal after Bradwell burglary

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Bradwell.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened between 2pm on Christmas Eve and 1pm on December 27 on Laurel Drive.

Offender(s) broke into the property by forcing open a kitchen window before carrying out an untidy search.

A small amount of cash and items of property were stolen and police are keen to to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.