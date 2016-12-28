Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

At some point between 10.30am on Christmas Day and 4pm on Boxing Day, a bicycle, jewellery and perfume were stolen from a home on Common Road, among other items.

It isn’t known at this stage whether the items were Christmas presents, and whether the burglary was carried out by one or more people.

Anybody who may have seen suspicious activity in the are between these times should contact DC Richard Wallis at Great Yarmouth CID or 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.