Police appeal to trace wanted man with connections to Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Lowestoft
Archant
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man.
Thirty-nine-year-old Dean Ely is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
It’s believed he has connections with the Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Lowestoft areas.
• Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ely should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.