Police appeal to trace wanted man with connections to Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Lowestoft

11 January, 2017 - 15:24
Dean Ely. Photo: Norfolk Police

Dean Ely. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dean Ely is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

It’s believed he has connections with the Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Lowestoft areas.

• Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ely should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Keywords: Norfolk Police Great Yarmouth Norwich Lowestoft

