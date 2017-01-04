Police issue warning after spate of burglaries across Norfolk in the past 24 hours

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

Home owners are being urged to be vigilant following a number of burglaries in Norfolk in the past 24 hours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police issued the warning after reports of seven burglaries yesterday in the Breckland, Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk areas.

In all cases thieves forced entry into the homes with jewellery and cash being targeted.

The burglaries were in Chestnut Road in Scarning; Kingfisher Way in Watton; Lamberts Close in Weasenham; Bradenham Road in Shipdham; Church Road in Upton; Albany Road in Southtown (Great Yarmouth) and River Court in Hempton, near Fakenham.

Detective Chief Inspector Russ Wilkinson said: “It is concerning that we have seen a number of burglaries within a short space of time and it would be difficult to speculate why; however, we do not believe they are all linked.

“It may be a combination of opportunistic thieves taking advantage of the shorter days and knowing properties are potentially filled with new items following Christmas.

“I would urge residents to ensure their homes are secure at all times. Leave lights on and close curtains and blinds when you are out to give the impression someone is at home – thieves are less likely to approach a property if they think someone may be inside.”

Anyone who may have any information about the burglaries which took place on Tuesday 3 January, or anyone with information about criminal activity in your area, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.