Search

Advanced search

Police issue warning after spate of burglaries across Norfolk in the past 24 hours

04 January, 2017 - 13:51

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

Home owners are being urged to be vigilant following a number of burglaries in Norfolk in the past 24 hours.

Comment

Police issued the warning after reports of seven burglaries yesterday in the Breckland, Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk areas.

In all cases thieves forced entry into the homes with jewellery and cash being targeted.

The burglaries were in Chestnut Road in Scarning; Kingfisher Way in Watton; Lamberts Close in Weasenham; Bradenham Road in Shipdham; Church Road in Upton; Albany Road in Southtown (Great Yarmouth) and River Court in Hempton, near Fakenham.

Detective Chief Inspector Russ Wilkinson said: “It is concerning that we have seen a number of burglaries within a short space of time and it would be difficult to speculate why; however, we do not believe they are all linked.

“It may be a combination of opportunistic thieves taking advantage of the shorter days and knowing properties are potentially filled with new items following Christmas.

“I would urge residents to ensure their homes are secure at all times. Leave lights on and close curtains and blinds when you are out to give the impression someone is at home – thieves are less likely to approach a property if they think someone may be inside.”

Anyone who may have any information about the burglaries which took place on Tuesday 3 January, or anyone with information about criminal activity in your area, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Keywords: Norfolk Police

Other News

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

River Yare flood warning in force as storm surge set to hit coast

11:29 Kieran Lynch
Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017

A series of flood alerts have been issued around the East Anglian coast with a storm surge expected to bring high tides.

Poll shows the British public back an industry-funded newspaper regulator

55 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
General view of newspapers on sale. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The British public wants to see press regulation funded by the newspaper industry, a survey by YouGov has revealed.

Whistleblower from Great Yarmouth awarded £5,631 following tribunal

11:07 Luke Powell
Amanda Morling was dismissed from her care home job for disclosing information about abuse to Norfolk County Council, she has now won an employment tribunal following the case.

A whistleblower who turned down an out-of-court settlement so she could speak about her ordeal has been awarded just £5,631 following a tribunal.

Most Read

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Read more
Environment Agency

JD Wetherspoon’s insist they still have Gorleston pub in sights

Yesterday, 13:14 Kieran Lynch
The former GT Motors site on the High Street in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

JD Wetherspoons insist they 100pc aim to open a pub in Gorleston.

Read more

Van and lorry crash in Bradwell

Yesterday, 11:19 Kieran Lynch

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash between a van and a lorry in Bradwell this morning.

Read more

Emergency services tackle Gorleston fire in early hours

Yesterday, 08:16 Emma Knights
Picture: James Bass

Firefighters were called to an ‘outdoor storage structure’ in Shrublands Way, Gorleston, at around 00.30am.

Read more

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

Yesterday, 17:42 Geraldine Scott
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Most Commented

Proud Donna has lost 13st in weight; half what she was!

Yesterday, 16:27 Anne Edwards
Donna Gillians

A super slimmer is proving to be a winner at the losing game after shedding 13st after joining a slimming group in January 2014.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up