Police schedule SNAP meetings in Great Yarmouth areas for March

SNAP meetings are being held Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Great Yarmouth Police has released details of the next string of Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meetings in the borough.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel - or SNAP - meetings allow members of the public to address their safety concerns with police representatives and set out crime prevention plans for their neighbourhoods.

The first of the scheduled meetings will take place at All Saints Hall in Scratby at 7pm on Tuesday, March 7. This will be a combined meeting of the Rural Flegg Villages and Caister and Coastal Villages SNAP groups.

On Wednesday, March 15, at St Peter’s Church in Gorleston, the next Gorleston SNAP meeting will take place, also starting at 6pm.

Then, the following day, Thursday, March 16, the North Yarmouth SNAP meeting will take place at St Paul’s Church on Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth.

All members of the public are welcome to attend next month’s SNAP meetings.