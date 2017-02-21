Police search for wanted man believed to have connections in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft areas

James Spittles. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

James Spittles, 34, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

It’s believed he has connections with the Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft areas.

• Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Spittles should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.