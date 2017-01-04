Search

Poll shows the British public back an industry-funded newspaper regulator

04 January, 2017 - 16:07
General view of newspapers on sale. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The British public wants to see press regulation funded by the newspaper industry, a survey by YouGov has revealed.

The survey of more than 1,600 adults found just 4pc of people think a press regulator should be funded by donations from wealthy individuals and trusts - the Impress model - compared with 49pc who believe it should be funded by the newspaper industry itself, as the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) is. Another 25pc wanted the Government to fund it.

It comes after Lord Justice Leveson, in his report into the culture, ethics and practices of the press published in November 2012, said that a regulator for the press should be funded by its members, and IPSO – which is funded entirely by member publishers – was subsequently established to regulate the press.

A new YouGov poll, published today, found the public agreed a press regulator should be funded by the industry

Impress, the state-recognised regulator for the press which not a single significant publisher has signed up to, is funded by Max Mosley.

Many in the newspaper industry fear proposals for the reform of newspaper regulation could put some titles out of business.

Under proposals publications which do not sign up to Impress could be subject to a provision, called section 40, buried deep within the 2013 Crime and Courts Act.

The debate over section 40 - which could make newspapers pay the legal costs of people that sue them over articles even if they lose in court - comes before the end of the government’s consultation on the legislation on 10 January.

Lynne Anderson, News Media Association (NMA) deputy chief executive, said: “This survey demonstrates conclusively that a regulatory regime led by Impress - which is completely reliant upon funding from one wealthy individual, Max Mosley - cannot command the confidence of the public.

“IPSO is funded in its entirety by its member national, regional and local newspaper publishers which is the funding model the public want and expect from an industry which is committed to robust self-regulation.

“It is also abundantly clear from the poll that there is absolutely no public appetite for further activity from the Government in this area - such as the reopening of the Leveson Inquiry - when there are other much more pressing priorities at hand.”

The YouGov poll also found that the public overwhelmingly believe the Government should be focussing its attention and resources on areas other than press regulation which came at the very bottom of a list of 16 issues the Government should focus on over the next few years.

The poll found that just 1pc of respondents thought press regulation should be among the top four priorities, after airport expansion (2pc).

The top four priorities were brexit (53pc), health (48pc), immigration and asylum (45pc) and the economy (44pc).

Commissioned by the NMA, the poll also found that more than two-thirds (68pc) of people believe that news on social media platforms like Facebook – which are currently unregulated - should be subject at least to the same level of regulation as newspapers or even tighter regulation.

Britain’s press is subject to numerous criminal and civil laws covering news gathering and reporting.

The vast majority of newspapers and magazines have also signed up voluntarily to a system of tough, independent self-regulation under IPSO.

■If you care about the future of an independent local media we urge you to have your say online here, or you can email your thoughts to presspolicy@culture.gov.uk. You can also write to the consultation at Press Policy, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, 4th floor, 100 Parliament St, London, SW1A 2BQ.

You can also show your support for the in trying to stop the introduction of this unjust legislation by writing to your local MP and explaining why your local newspaper matters to you. It will only take a few minutes and your views could play a crucial part in defending newspapers from those who would bring down the curtain on centuries of a free press.

Keywords: Facebook United Kingdom London

1 comment

  • This biassed, ambiguous and at times downright inaccurate article is exactly the reason why the people of this country do NOT want a industry-friendly "watchdog"

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    arfur

    Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

