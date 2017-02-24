Popular breakfast presenter Rob Chandler to return to Radio Norwich and expand show to North Norfolk Radio and The Beach

Radio presenter Rob Chandler. Photo: Celador Radio Celador Radio

Popular radio presenter Rob Chandler will return to the airwaves, after loyal listeners were left disappointed when he left Radio Norwich earlier this year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In November last year, it was revealed Mr Chandler’s job - along with 15 others - was at risk as part of a “restructuring exercise” at operator Anglian Radio.

Mr Chandler joined Radio Norwich in January 2014, after previously presenting the breakfast show on Heart radio, formerly Radio Broadland, for 14 years with co-presenter Chrissie Jackson.

And when it was found his job was at risk, there was an outpouring of support, with a Facebook page set up and messages posted.

But now, Celador Radio, part of Celador Entertainment, has taken over Anglian Broadcasting Company (Holdings) Ltd. And has announced Mr Chandler will again be presenting the Radio Norwich breakfast show again from February 27.

He will also be live across North Norfolk Radio and The Beach.

North Norfolk Radio said goodbye to breakfast presenter Dick Hutchinson in January after 10 years.

Mr Chandler said: “I couldn’t be happier to be returning to host the breakfast show on Radio Norwich and can’t wait to bring my new show to North Norfolk Radio and The Beach.

“I was genuinely touched by the outpouring of support I received when I left the station and am so looking forward to getting back to work and bringing the best local breakfast show to all my listeners.”

Rob D’Ovidio, group programme director, Celador Radio, added: “When Rob left the breakfast show on Radio Norwich it was the number one commercial breakfast show. It was obvious to me that Rob should return and I am delighted that we have been able to bring him home to Radio Norwich and introduce him to The Beach and North Norfolk Radio listeners.”

Celador Entertainment’s acquisition saw Celador Radio Broadcasting add Radio Norwich 99.9 and Anglian’s four other radio stations - North Norfolk Radio, The Beach, Town 102 and Dream 100 - which operate in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to its portfolio of twenty local and regional radio stations broadcasting under the brands The Breeze, Sam FM and Fire Radio.