Popular department store prepares for huge sale in Lowestoft

Signs on display during last year's madness sale at Palmers in Lowestoft. Pictures: PALMERS Archant

One of Lowestoft’s best-known department stores will be holding a huge sale at the end of next week.

Palmers – which has stores in Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Bury St Edmunds – is holding a “2M madness sale” at its London Road North premises from next Thursday.

With all stock having to be cleared to make way for new spring and summer ranges, David Howard, managing director of Palmers, said: “The Lowestoft store will close next Tuesday afternoon and all day Wednesday to prepare for this massive event entitled ‘by order of the managing director £2M madness sale’.

“Ranges of old and discontinued stock from all of Palmers’ four stores will be under one roof for immediate clearance with savings of up to 70 per cent.”

Mr Howard said that a similar event was held at its Lowestoft store last February, which was “hugely successful.”

The madness sale starts at 9.30am next Thursday, February 9.

Fashion and lingerie ranges from Gerry Weber, Jacques Vert, Taifun, Weird Fish, Fantasie, Lepel and Playtex will all be priced to clear, and there will also be massive savings on cookware, tableware, electrical, linens, towels and pillows.

All Sherborne Upholstery floor models will also be available for immediate delivery with savings of up to 60pc off the special order price.