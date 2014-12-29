Search

Pork products recalled from four Norfolk butchers

11:18 23 December 2016

Nicholls Meats butchers shop, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Nicholls Meats butchers shop, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Pork sausages and stuffing balls had to be recalled from four Norfolk butchers, including one in Great Yarmouth - less than a week before Christmas.

Products being sold by butchers trading under the name Nicholls Meats Ltd have been recalled by the government’s Food Standards Agency, with some having passed their use by dates two years ago.

The four shops in question are the Nicholls locations in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Thetford, with the agency advising people who have purchased these products not to eat them for risk of food poisoning.

The items affected include products the butchers had acquired from Asda and Marks and Spencer, as well as some of its own products.

In a notice posted on its website, the government agency stated: “These products may not have been kept under the correct temperature control, had been previously frozen and are also the subject of a number of labelling and traceability contraventions.”

The notice went on to confirm that the Asda and M&S products bought in Asda and M&S outlets are not affected, nor were the companies involved in the distribution or facilitation of the incident.

The following products sold by Nicholls are affected:

•ASDA Extra Special Branded Pork, Mulled Cranberry & Orange stuffing 340g. Use by date: 31 Dec

• Marks & Spencer Branded British Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing 360g. Use By Date: 29/12/2014

• Marks & Spencer Branded British Pork & Roasted Red Onion Stuffing 360g

Use By: 26/12/2014  • Unlabelled (Pork Sage and Onion) Stuffing Balls

• Unlabelled (Pork & Roasted Red Onion) Stuffing Balls

• Nicholls Meats Ltd Labelled Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing (Priced £1.00) All date codes

• Nicholls Meats Ltd Labelled Pork, Mulled Cranberry & Orange stuffing (Priced

£1.00) All date codes

• Nicholls Meats Ltd Labelled Roasted Red Onion Stuffing. All date codes

• Unlabelled Pork Cocktail Sausages ( Priced £1.00)

• Unlabelled Pork Cocktail Sausages (approx. 300g)

• Unlabelled Packs of 3 Pork Cocktail Sausages (approx. 975g)

• Nicholls Meats Ltd Cocktail Sausages 300g

These products could have been bought up until Monday, December 19, and are not suitable for freezing.

The Food Standards Agency has confirmed action will be taken against the following four outlets.

• Market Place, Great Yarmouth

• High Street, Gorleston

• Britten Centre, Lowestoft

• King Street, Thetford

Michael Wright, of the Great Yarmouth store, posted on Facebook confirming the shop will offer full refunds on any affected products.

Read the full government warning here.

Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth dangerous dog to be destroyed

Mon, 18:05 David Hannant
Yarmouth Magistrates court. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: For: EDP /EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

A dangerous dog that savaged a family pet while off its lead is to be put down, after magistrates ordered its destruction.  The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, tore into one of two Yorkshire terriers, which were being walked by their owners on Great Yarmotuh seafront.

Read more

