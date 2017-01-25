Search

Ports may need more space for customs checks post-Brexit, MPs told

25 January, 2017 - 17:58
Great Yarmouth Port Company Limited trading as Peel Ports Great Yarmouth. The newest and largest vessel in the Seajacks fleet called Scylla docked in the outer harbour. Picture: James Bass

Ports may need bigger areas for customs checks post-Brexit, the owner of Great Yarmouth port has told MPs.

The Home Affairs Commons committee was told that shipping containers which are selected for inspection by authorities can remain in port estates for between two and four days.

Graeme Charnock, chief financial officer of the Peel Ports Group, which owns Great Yarmouth port said: “If we are going to increase the dwell time that means we need increased areas, possibly warehouses as well.

“On a busy port estate there are constraints around being able to deal with that.”

His comments came as MPs were warned that an increase in customs checks at ports could “seriously disrupt” the smooth transit of freight traffic into the UK.

James Hookham, deputy chief executive of the Freight Transport Association, said there is a “very free-flowing” movement of traffic under the current arrangements.

“Many businesses in the UK rely on smooth transit of traffic into and out of the European Union to keep their supply chains at the required levels,” he said.

“The introduction of checks, especially at the ports, could seriously disrupt that and require very significant reconfiguration of Britain’s supply chain.”

He expressed hope that the Prime Minister’s aim of securing “frictionless” cross-border trade could be achieved.

But he also warned that customs and other organisations need to “invest sufficiently to preserve as close as possible the levels of service and reliability through our ports as we have at the moment”.

  • One would expect the amount of custom checks required after Brexit are being done now already ... If not .. why not.. Custom checks should be done for our safety.. GY is hardly a major player

    Lionel

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • This rubbish. All UK port already have customs areas and have had for years, not extra space or cost is needed.

    parkeg1

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Yarmouth is irrelevant, its Dover which is relevant, thousands of trucks and vans all parked up waiting to be checked, check out what dover was like in 1972, then work out what it will be like in 2020, then imagine what it will be like when the French move the borders back.

    trev57

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • 1972 and prior to that year the contraband then was tobacco and booze. Customs worked efficiently with less land than the Port enjoys today never heard the black gang complain. GYBC owns quite a large lump of land ideal for storage. On the South Denes, as we are not a container port neither a ferry port, I believe Yarmouth port has not a problem. We get offshore supply ships, a few paper and grain ships hardly enough for a “supply chain”. When Norfolk Line was trunking into Yarmouth every other day the port managed very well, Atlas Wharf and East Quay had more than enough space for trailer cargo which could be stored for long periods of time. Let us worry about space when we get the traffic that could contain contraband.

    John L Cooper

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Project fear?, what exactly is that?, oh yes, the truth. As in border checks, can't have free movement of goods without free movement of people, because you have to stop every single vehicle and check who and what is in it. Will be massive tailbacks at all ferry ports. Companies will have delays on goods, import duty, VAT, customs declarations on everything you buy or sell within the EU 27, no more tobacco and wine runs, back to duty free allowances. The UK will be treated as a third country, like Zimbabwe. Out of the EU means out, not out but carry on as normal, out means out. Everything back as it was in 1972.

    trev57

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • What we need are more checks as to who is coming in. Yarmouth isn`t a container port is it? I thought we got rid of the cranes ages ago. So there won`t be a problem at Yarmouith. But judging by the amount of stolen property and contraband that comes and goes in containers elsewhere more checks must surely be worth the effort. But as Andy says, project fear is still alive and well.

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Project fear is alive and well. Are they worried GY may get two ships arrive?

    andy

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

