Possible sighting of further drugs in sea nearly a week after £50m worth of cocaine washes up on Norfolk beaches

16 February, 2017 - 12:56
Happisburgh Lifeboat library image. PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

After a possible sighting of a package containing drugs, a lifeboat crew was sent out to search the sea.

Last week a haul of the class A drug worth £50m washed up in holdalls on six Norfolk beaches, along a 35-mile stretch of coast.

A member of the public of contacted the police on Wednesday (February 15) at 4.54pm after spotting what they thought was a package, possibly containing cocaine, floating in the water off Bacton.

Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat Station volunteers assisted the police in locating the object in the sea.

They searched from Bacton to Trimingham however after searching for over an hour nothing was found and with the light fading the search was called off and the boat returned at 6.10pm.

On Sunday, a package of cocaine was handed in by a member of the public to the Happisburgh Coast Watch cabin after finding it on the beach.

