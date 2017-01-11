Search

Potential risks of flooding appeared to pass without incident

11 January, 2017 - 13:34
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Potential risks of flooding have appeared to pass without incident.

The Environment Agency had put flood warnings in place around Southwold and Blythburgh, and 11 flood alerts stretched along the north and east coast of Norfolk - including at Brancaster, Burnham Market, Wells-next-the-sea, Blakeney, Bacton, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston - as well as Lowestoft and Southwold in Suffolk.

On the north of the coast the high water mark was at about 5pm and stretching down along the east coast the high water mark was at about 8.30pm.

As of 9.30pm tonight the coastguard said there had been no reports of flooding, and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also said that firefighters had not been called out to any flooding incidents.

Keywords: Environment Agency United Kingdom

  • "AODN" I think stands for "Above Ordnance Datum Newlyn". They changed all the tide tables a few years ago would you believe to make it easier to understand. The Ordinary datum is taken at Newlyn down on the south coast at the lowest tide, so the 1.02m is above the normal level. Google it, it's hard to get your head around, the old system was better.

    Tony

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • what does AODN mean? 1.02 m this is meters i assume. whats that based on? the normal river level? the normal high tide level? how much its going to spill over the backs? what does that translate to in area expected to be flooded? assume we dont have a degree in environmental sciences, or weather patterns, and there impact on urban environments. these warnings might as well be in sand script for all the sense they make. im not sure how to blame. the weather warning service for trying to make themselves sound like there worth there huge pay, or the paper for not explaining more in the article....

    angelfish

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

