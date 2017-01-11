Potential risks of flooding appeared to pass without incident

Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency Archant

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Potential risks of flooding have appeared to pass without incident.

The Environment Agency had put flood warnings in place around Southwold and Blythburgh, and 11 flood alerts stretched along the north and east coast of Norfolk - including at Brancaster, Burnham Market, Wells-next-the-sea, Blakeney, Bacton, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston - as well as Lowestoft and Southwold in Suffolk.

On the north of the coast the high water mark was at about 5pm and stretching down along the east coast the high water mark was at about 8.30pm.

As of 9.30pm tonight the coastguard said there had been no reports of flooding, and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also said that firefighters had not been called out to any flooding incidents.