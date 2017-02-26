Power restored to properties affected by Storm Doris

Storm Doris has damaged part of the Gorleston Baptist Church roof. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

Power has now been restored to homes affected by Storm Doris, which ripped through the region on Thursday.

Storm Doris caused havoc across the region, with trees blowing over and many power lines damaged - leaving homes without power. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Storm Doris caused havoc across the region, with trees blowing over and many power lines damaged - leaving homes without power. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 700 homes were still without power last night, but statistics released by UK Power Networks show the supplies of 231,900 customers were interrupted when Storm Doris struck on Thursday, with the peak time for damage being around 6pm.

Some 96pc of supplies were restored by the following morning, with “all but a few isolated cases” fixed by yesterday and engineers undertaking nearly four weeks worth of work in one day.

The network received 31,000 calls from customers - eight times the average daily call volume - and made 24,000 proactive outbound calls to update people about their supply.

And the storm was dubbed as “the worst storm across our network this winter”, with 80mph winds and 600 damaged sites across the east and south east of England.

High winds from storm Doris on Gorleston beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher High winds from storm Doris on Gorleston beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk and Suffolk experienced the most extensive damage in East Anglia.

Yesterday, a UK Power Networks spokesman said: “We are back to business as usual today. If you are without power but haven’t let us know, please call on 105.

“Customers who were still without power last night were contacted by customer services and vulnerable customers were offered additional assistance including hot food and overnight accommodation as required.

“Using detailed forecasting to track the path of the storm, extensive preparations were put in place to prepare, including additional resources in all roles to assist us with the restoration of supplies and keeping customers informed.”

People attempting to take cover as Storm Doris hits Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt People attempting to take cover as Storm Doris hits Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

The UK Power Networks website is displaying an interactive map showing details of all the power cuts.

Storm Doris caused widespread chaos across Norfolk and Suffolk on Thursday - forcing the closure of certain schools and affecting transport services, with several reports of trees falling onto roads.