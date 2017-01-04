Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Waves crashing against Gorleston pier. Picture: Kirsty Marriott Waves crashing against Gorleston pier. Picture: Kirsty Marriott

A full-scale flood warning had been declared for properties along the tidal River Yare but Gorleston and Great Yarmouth escaped the worst thanks to flood defences.

However the storm surge was expected to hit the villages of Cantley, Brundall and Reedham hardest as it moved inland.

The Environment Agency who issued the warning say on their website that in this area “flooding is expected - immediate action required.”

The Agency said: “We are expecting high water levels in the broads due to tide locking caused by a storm surge along the East coast.

“The forecast level at Cantley is 1.4 mAOD. The forecast level at Brundall is 1.2 mAOD.

James Read, manager of the Ferry Inn pub in Reedham said: “The tides are exceptionally high for this time of year though not the worst we’ve ever seen.

“We were warned by the Environment Agency which has allowed us to take steps such as put flood boards out as well as sandbags near the gate for the Ferry. The ferry has been stopped and now we just need to keep an eye.”

He added that high tide usually comes in at 3.30pm.

For more information click here to visit the Environment Agency website.